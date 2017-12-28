Engineer takes over as new Enemalta CEO

Chairman Fredrick Azzopardi (left) with new CEO Jason Vella.

Jason Vella is to take over as Enemalta's chief executive fficer (CEO), effective from January 1, 2018.

Inġ. Vella will be heading the Enemalta Board of Management in administering the company’s services and operations and in attaining the strategic objectives set by the Board of Directors.

He will also be supporting Inġ. Fredrick Azzopardi, Enemalta plc’s chairman, who will continue to chair the Board of Directors and ensure the company’s long-term sustainability through increased efficiency, higher customer satisfaction levels and the development of new diversification opportunities.

Inġ. Vella joined Enemalta in 2017 to manage the Company’s recently-launched Business Strategy and Commercial Department. In this role, he coordinated the implementation of several new investments, including industrial power engineering services to major manufacturing firms, renewable energy projects and the company’s recently-announced collaboration with Streamcast Technologies, Inc. for the development of a global data centre at Enemalta’s underground facility in Marsa.

An electrical engineer by profession, Inġ. Vella formed part of the senior management of several local companies, including GO plc and its subsidiaries, and Alberta Fire and Security Ltd.

Inġ. Azzopardi explained that following its milestone developments during the last four years, Enemalta is now entering a new phase of growth and development: “Our organisation is today completely different to what it used to be a few years ago. We transformed the country’s electricity generation and distribution operations to provide our customers with clean, reliable energy services at affordable rates. We also streamlined all our operations to reduce losses and return to profitability. We now need to build on these foundations to ensure that we maintain and extend our positive results in the coming years.”

"To maintain our current strong financial standing without neglecting our commitment to constantly upgrade the country’s electricity infrastructure and improve the quality of our services, we must creatively maximise the potential of our resources whilst seeking new growth opportunities beyond our core operations,” Inġ. Vella added.