Bad weather stops Virtu for second day running, Gozo ferry delayed

Updated 10.45am

Virtu ferries has had to cancel its trips to and from Sicily on Thursday because of the sea weather conditions.

This means more misery for passengers stranded since Wednesday when the afternoon/evening voyages also had to be cancelled.

A spokesman for Virtu told the Times of Malta that the plans were to operate double trips on Friday and Saturday which should clear the back log.

The Gozo Channel services are also affected, and the ferries are operating through the Comino route, resulting in delays.

The Met. Office says that the wind on Thursday is West Northwest force 5 to 6 locally force 6 to 7, while on Friday a West Northwest force 5 to 6 is forecast, decreasing to force 4 to 5 locally force 5 to 6 for sometime, and becoming Northwest force 6 to 7 later.