The Penny Stunt

Those who visited Valletta over the weekend could see that large letters forming the word L-Istrina were being covered with €2 coins. It is an excellent fundraising stunt, which caught my attention to the extent that I had to rewind my clock back 50 years.

Attending the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology, in Msida, I had instantly been roped in to form part of the entertainment committee within the Students’ Union by Louis Borg, who was a friend of mine at the Seminary.

Another Louis Borg, the football coach who was the sports lecturer at the college, was trying to fill the gymnasium with the necessary equipment and the students were encouraged to use their energy and raise such needed funds. At the time, money was in short supply, but our elders used to teach us: take care of the pennies and the pennies will take care of the pounds. One of the fundraising activities held was a Penny Stunt, which consisted of collecting pennies and placing them within the outline of the Students’ Union logo and not only collecting from Valletta but also from other towns and villages.

The entertainment committee also used to hold dances at the college’s foyer, dress strictly lounge - no tie, no entrance. We had one of the best bands at the time: the Malta Bums. Other dances were held at The Phoenicia, in Floriana and The Palace, in Paola.

Times have really changed but I am sure those who experienced any of the above are still young at heart.