Fourth department
I refer to the report entitled ‘Tax departments to merge within a year’ (December 23).
For correctness’ sake, it must be said that the tax collection departments are not three (Income Tax, VAT, and Customs) but four. There is also the Duty on Documents and Transfers Department (still popularly referred to as “is-suċċessjoni” by many).
A further important point that should have been made in the report is that one of the main purposes of the planned merger is that it should hopefully facilitate netting off between credits and debits due by/to the government and taxpayers over all of the four revenue departments simultaneously. This, of course, when the necessary computer accounting system is fully operative.
