I would like to ask the Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects, Ian Borg, whether he would consider making a New Year resolution and ask his driver to take him through Triq il-Keffa, (especially the upper part) in Swieqi to witness for himself the extremely bad state this road is in.

I feel sorry for all pregnant ladies driving through this road.

It will also be useful if the minister himself were to drive through the road with the chairman of Transport Malta so that any decision made could be implemented without further delay.