Cuschieri ends year with Anderlecht on high note

Rachel Cuschieri is proving her value at Anderlecht. Photo: rsca.be

Malta international Rachel Cuschieri has ended the year on a high note as she was one of the goal scorers in Anderlecht's large victory over KSK Heist by 10 goals to nil, last weekend.

This win enabled the Purple and White to cement their lead at the top of the Belgian top-flight with 31 points, seven points adrift of Gent who are in second place.

Both teams happen to resume their domestic campaign in a direct encounter as they will lock horns in the quarter-finals of the Belgian Cup, on January 26.

The former Birkirkara skipper has now scored six goals for the 'A' team while she has also listed her name on the score sheet with the second squad during the first part of the 2017/2018 campaign.