10 most expensive footballers in the world

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar during training.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is joining Liverpool for a fee that is understood to be worth £75million.

It is the highest price ever paid for a defender and guarantees the Dutchman a place in the top 10 of the world's most expensive deals.

Here, Press Association Sport lists them.

1. Neymar, Barcelona to Paris St Germain, 2017, £200.6million

2. Ousmane Dembele, Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona, 2017, £96.8m

3. Paul Pogba, Juventus to Manchester United, 2016, £89m

4. Gareth Bale, Tottenham to Real Madrid, 2013, £85.3m

5. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United to Real Madrid, 2009, £80m

6. Gonzalo Higuain, Napoli to Juventus, 2016, £75.3m

7= Romelu Lukaku, Everton to Manchester United, 2017, £75m

7= Virgil van Dijk, Southampton to Liverpool, 2018, £75m

9. Luis Suarez, Liverpool to Barcelona, 2014, £65m

10. James Rodriguez, Monaco to Real Madrid, 2014, £63m