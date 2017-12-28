X

Closing in:

Advert
Thursday, December 28, 2017, 10:15

10 most expensive footballers in the world

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar during training.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar during training.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is joining Liverpool for a fee that is understood to be worth £75million.

It is the highest price ever paid for a defender and guarantees the Dutchman a place in the top 10 of the world's most expensive deals.

Here, Press Association Sport lists them.

1. Neymar, Barcelona to Paris St Germain, 2017, £200.6million

2. Ousmane Dembele, Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona, 2017, £96.8m

3. Paul Pogba, Juventus to Manchester United, 2016, £89m

4. Gareth Bale, Tottenham to Real Madrid, 2013, £85.3m

5. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United to Real Madrid, 2009, £80m

6. Gonzalo Higuain, Napoli to Juventus, 2016, £75.3m

7= Romelu Lukaku, Everton to Manchester United, 2017, £75m

7= Virgil van Dijk, Southampton to Liverpool, 2018, £75m

9. Luis Suarez, Liverpool to Barcelona, 2014, £65m

10. James Rodriguez, Monaco to Real Madrid, 2014, £63m

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Live: Football transfers news and rumours

  2. Updated: Lingard's second-half brace earns United draw with Burnley

  3. City extend unbeaten run

  4. Kane strikes historic hat-trick as Spurs hammer Southampton

  5. Updated: Liverpool sign defender van Dijk

  6. Celtic defeat Dundee

  7. Cuschieri ends year with Anderlecht on high note

  8. 10 most expensive footballers in the world

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 28-12-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed