Keep your mad hat on

Photos: Jonathan Borg

“But I don’t want to go among mad people,” Alice remarked.

“Oh, you can’t help that,” replied the Cat. “We’re all mad here. I’m mad. You’re mad.”

“How do you know I’m mad?” Alice asked. “You must be... or you wouldn’t have come here,” said the Cat.

That must be why Masquerade chose Alice in Wonderland for their traditional Christmas panto at the newly refurbished Manoel Theatre in Valletta.

The theatre company, celebrating its 20th anniversary, decided to trace Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland in a journey that promises to be as much fun for the audience as it is for the cast.

Following past successes like Puss in Boots, The Curse of Snow White and Little Red Riding Hood and You Know Who, this year’s panto, to be performed until January 7, was written by Malcolm Galea, who returns as the dame, and is directed by Anthony Bezzina.

The musical direction is in the hands of Kris Spiteri.

The cast includes Stephen Oliver, Joseph Zammit, Chiara Hyzler, Daryl Ebejer, Mandy Randon, Katherine Brown, Becky Brincat and Tina Rizzo, with Jasmine Farrugia in the title role.

The first recorded Christmas panto – The Babes in the Wood – is believed to have been performed in 1904 at the Naval Church Institute in Senglea.

For decades, pantos were exclusively written and performed by British residents, and many still recall watching performances by the theatre company of the Royal Air Force, the Arial Players, in the late 1960s and 1970s.