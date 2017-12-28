Psychological horror film

The Killing of A Sacred Deer strikes at the most disturbing aspects of human relationships.

From Yorgos Lanthimos, the director of The Lobster, comes the thriller The Killing of a Sacred Deer, about a successful surgeon who opens the door to sinister events when he introduces a strange young man to his picture-perfect family.

Medical power couple Dr Steven (Colin Farrell) and Anne Murphy (Nicole Kidman) are married with children and appear to be living the dream – but not all is what it seems under their roof.

When an orphaned teenager, Martin (Barry Keoghan), walks into their life, that which lurks beneath the surface soon escalates into a series of increasingly disturbing events that appear to revolve around Steven’s friendship with the young man.

The film is being screened at St James Cavalier, Valletta, today at 7.30pm. There will be two other screenings on January 6 at 8.30pm and on January 13 at 3pm. For more information and bookings, visit: www.kreattivita.org/