Psychological horror film
From Yorgos Lanthimos, the director of The Lobster, comes the thriller The Killing of a Sacred Deer, about a successful surgeon who opens the door to sinister events when he introduces a strange young man to his picture-perfect family.
Medical power couple Dr Steven (Colin Farrell) and Anne Murphy (Nicole Kidman) are married with children and appear to be living the dream – but not all is what it seems under their roof.
When an orphaned teenager, Martin (Barry Keoghan), walks into their life, that which lurks beneath the surface soon escalates into a series of increasingly disturbing events that appear to revolve around Steven’s friendship with the young man.
