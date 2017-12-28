Philanthropic concert

The Our Lady of the Lily Band of Mqabba

The Our Lady of the Lily Band of Mqabba is organising a Christmas concert at the St Joseph Institute of the Dominican Nuns in Żabbar on Friday at 6.30pm. This concert forms part of a philanthropic activity with the theme Nifirħu u Nferrħu being held during the festive season.

For more information, call 9946 3468 or visit: www.talgilju.com.