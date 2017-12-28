Cribs exhibitions

The St Joseph the Worker Exhibitions Society is presenting its 15th consecutive cribs exhibition at the parish centre in Birkirkara.

More than 70 cribs, of various sizes and materials, are on display, together with other items related to the Yuletide period.

Moreover, this year’s exhibition also features particular antique items which are on display for the first time.

Poinsettias, plants, Christmas decorations and traditional Christmas sweets are also on sale.

The exhibition is on at St Joseph the Worker parish centre, 71, Bwieraq Street, Birkirkara, until today, from 9am until noon and from 4 until 8pm. For more information, log on to http://wirjasgh.webs.com or the society’s Facebook page.

Rosalino and Ignatius Saliba and the Friends of the Crib – Malta Society are exhibiting 23 Christmas cribs at ‘La Rosa Mansions’, Garage C, Good Shepherd Avenue, Balzan (a short distance from San Anton Gardens).

Entrance is free. For more information visit http://il-presepju.webs.com/ Facebook page Wirja ta’Presepji f’Ħal Balzan, e-mail: [email protected] or call 7904 8875.

‘La Rosa Mansions’, Garage C, Good Shepherd Avenue, Balzan, until January 2, Monday to Friday between 5 and 8pm, and on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 10am to noon and from 5 to 8pm.