Announcements - December 28, 2017

BORG. On December 26, JOSEPH (former school headmaster), of Mosta, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his sons Gino, Vincent and Noel, their respective families, his brother Emanuel and sister Maria, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, December 29, at 7.45am at Mosta parish church followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On December 25, SONIA, née Anastasi Pace, aged 81, passed away peacefully at her home, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved children Jill and her husband Nick, Timothy and his wife Cecilia, Judy and her husband Gerry, and David and his wife Arlene, her dear grandchildren Sean and his wife Carrie, Rebecca and her husband Keith, Nicki and her partner Alex, Jess, Christopher, Zoë and her partner Euan, Steffi, Andrew and Fraser, her great-grandchildren Katie, Remy, Robin and Jonah, her dear brother Tom and his wife Vourneen, her brother-in-law Alex Borg Bartolo, her nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives, and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Thursday, December 28, at 2pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Flowers, or donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be much appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR. On December 27, MARY, widow of Agostino, two weeks away from her 100th birthday, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved children Walter Gualtiero and his wife Pat, Elizabeth Betty and her husband Roger Baldacchino, her adored grandchildren Gabriella and her husband William England, Erika and her husband Georgios Rouvelas, Giselle Baldacchino and her partner Martin Loef, Denise and her husband Terrence Cachia and her great grandchildren William James, Mara, Mina, Victoria, Sofia and Eleni, Cousins, family and friends local and overseas. ‘Un esempio di moglie, madre, nonna e bisnonna’. A funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia at 9am tomorrow, Friday, December 29, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT. On December 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, RITA née Caruana (former teacher, Sacred Heart), of Ħamrun, aged 82, widow of Karmenu Gatt, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Lilian, Tessie, Anna, Evelyn and Mary, of Australia, their respective husbands, and nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, December 29, at 2pm for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MALLIA. On December 24, Christmas Eve, RODERICK, aged 68, passed away suddenly and peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josette, mother Connie, daughter Daniela, son Stefano and Rebecca, siblings Wilfred and Marie Therese, Jennifer and Walter Fiorentino, David and Sandra, grandchildren, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Mass will be celebrated at St Anne’s parish church, Marsascala, tomorrow, Friday, December 29, at 1pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations to the hospital’s Renal Unit. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank his consultants, the staff at the Renal Unit and the Casualty Department at Mater Dei Hospital.

SANT FOURNIER. On December 23, VICTOR, aged 80, loving widower of Dolly née Toledo, passed away suddenly. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Jackie and her husband George Preca, Sue and her husband Vanni Laurenti, his grandchildren George, and his fiancée Giulia, Luke and Michela, his brothers Alfred and his wife Lilian, Karm and his wife Rita, his in-laws Peter and his wife Diana, Stephanie and her husband Albert Rossi, Raphael and his wife Pippa, and Stella, his nephews and nieces besides many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, December 28, at 1.30pm, for the church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Renal Unit, Mater Dei Hospital, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BAILEY – Canon WILLIAM BAILEY. On the 41st anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his nephew, Lawrence and families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI – JAMES. Treasured memories of my dear husband on the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Your wife Rosanne.

BONNICI – JAMES. Cherished memories of my dear Dad, gone but never forgotten by your son. Charles.

DESIRA BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of our mother MARIE, fondly remembered today her sixth anniversary. May she rest in peace. Tanya, Robert, Rosella and families.

GRECH. Remembering our dear KARIN today and always. Auntie Valeria and family.

SCIORTINO. Unfading memories of my dear mother EVELYN. Today the 17th anniversary of her demise. Always in my heart. Her only daughter M’Rose and her brother Joe and his wife Josie of USA.

Poppy Appeal Fund

The Poppy Appeal Committee would like to thank and inform the general public that the funds collected during the Poppy Appeal 2017 amounted to €26,242.64. The money collected is all kept in Malta to assist all ex-servicemen and their families.