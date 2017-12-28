An evening of opera
An evening of opera is being held at Temi Zammit Hall, Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, tomorrow at 7.30pm.
The evening will feature romantic works by Verdi, Puccini, Gounod and Bellini. Taking part will be soprano Andriana Yordanova, tenor Juan Gambina and pianist Alexei Galea Cavallazzi.
For more information and tickets, visit www.mcc.com.mt or call 2559 5750.
