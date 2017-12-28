X

Closing in:

Thursday, December 28, 2017

Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The Maersk Arizona from Marsaxlokk to Misurata (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) today.

The Maersk Arun from Genoa to Algiers (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Ajaccio from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Maersk Serangoon from Port Said to Port Tangier (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) on Saturday.

The Maersk Bali from Port Tangier to Izmit (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Sonia from Barcelona to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Sunday.

The BF Esperanza from Tunis to Tunis, the JSP Skirner from Bejaia to Skikda, the Alexander Maersk from Misurata to Misurata (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime) on Monday.

