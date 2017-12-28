Monitoring bond issuer developments (6)

In the last of a series of articles reviewing the financial metrics of several local bond issuers, this week’s contribution examines financial services firms that have their debt listed on the Borża.

It is important to first highlight that financial services companies need to the analysed from a completely different perspective than other companies operating in different economic sectors. In fact, Ebitda is not a useful calculation for financial services companies since interest income and interest expenses are a critical component of the business model. Instead, financial analysts normally make reference to other important indicators when gauging the creditworthiness and financial strength of a financial services company, such as, very importantly, the level of conformity with regulatory requirements in terms of liquidity, leverage and capital adequacy ratios.

There are two other main differentiating factors associated with bonds issued by financial services companies. The revised Listing Policies dated March 5, 2013, stipulate that companies are exempt from publishing a financial analysis summary (FAS) in cases where the issuer is subject to capital requirements as laid down in the EU Capital Requirements Directive or the Solvency II Directive – that is, banks and insurance companies. As a result, all local financial services companies that have their debt listed on the Borża do not issue a FAS, with the exception of GlobalCapital plc.

Another distinguishing factor is tied with the use of proceeds of the bonds. In this respect, while non-financial corporate entities normally issue bonds to finance a specific project or investment, the use of proceeds could be the further diversification in the source and duration of funding.

Banks may also issue subordinated debt in order to strengthen their respective capital ratios. This means that, as opposed to senior bank debt, subordinated bonds will form an integral part of the issuer’s capital structure in the form of Tier 2 capital. It is also important for investors to understand the meaning of subordination especially following the enactment of the European Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive in July 2014.

Subordination means that the rights and claims of any such bondholders in respect of the payment of capital and interest will, in the event of financial difficulties being faced by the issuer in question, rank after the claims of all senior indebtedness and will not be repaid until all other senior indebtedness outstanding at the time has been settled.

Currently, there are 15 bonds issued by financial services companies listed on the MSE – six by each of Bank of Valletta plc and MeDirect Bank plc (formerly Mediterranean Bank plc) and one each by HSBC Bank Malta plc, Izola Bank plc and GlobalCapital plc.

Bank of Valletta plc is the largest corporate bond issuer having almost €327 million worth of bonds listed on the MSE. BOV’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio stood at 14.1 per cent as at September 30, 2017. Although the bank is currently considered to be adequately capitalised, BOV needs to strengthen its capital buffers in view of the more stringent requirements to come into effect in January 2019.

In this respect, early last month, the bank announced a rights issue of approximately €150 million which places BOV in a stronger position from a capital perspective.

BOV has consistently registered strong financial results, generated double-digit returns on equity and also distributed attractive dividends on the back of its leading domestic market share and commanding franchise. BOV also made notable progress in improving the overall quality of its loan book. In fact, the amount of non-performing loans now represents only 3.6 per cent of total loans from a recent high of over seven per cent following the conclusion of a comprehensive review and a clean-up exercise of legacy non-performing loans during the 2015/16 financial year.

However, BOV faces important challenges including the adoption of the new accounting standard IFRS 9 set to come in force on January 1, 2018, the more efficient management of its growing balance sheet, the overhaul of its core IT system (estimated to cost around €44.5 million over a five-year period), the continued restructuring and de-risking of its business model and the creation of additional sources of income amid a persistently stringent regulatory environment and an unfavourable interest rate scenario.

On its part, HSBC Bank Malta plc redeemed its €58.2 million 4.6 per cent subordinated bonds on February 1, 2017. The bank’s other subordinated bond, issued on September 15, 2008, matures on October 7, 2018. Similar to BOV, HSBC also has a long-standing history of strong profit generation and relatively generous dividend payouts.

However, as the bank adopted a more risk-averse business profile in recent years, coupled with the unfavourable interest rate scenario, HSBC’s level of profitability took a downturn, reporting a net profit of €40.2 million during the financial year ended December 31, 2016, almost half as much as the record net profit of €76.3 million in 2007. As a result, the bank’s return on average equity slumped to just 8.6 per cent in 2016 from 26.7 per cent in 2007.

Investors eagerly await developments in the new year

Although HSBC’s aggressive de-risking strategy adopted in recent years had various negative effects on profitability, it simultaneously assisted the bank to control the growth in the size of its balance sheet which has been beneficial for the bank to efficiently manage the relationship between its assets and liabilities. In fact, HSBC’s loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 66.2 per cent as at June 30, 2017.

Furthermore, HSBC Malta’s conservative risk culture and selective business approach permitted it to build a level of capital that is above the fully-loaded requirements without the need to revert to its shareholders for additional capital. Indeed, HSBC’s CET1 capital ratio stood at 13.9 per cent as at June 30, 2017. In this respect, the interim directors’ statement issued by the bank on November 20 stated that the bank has now commenced a review to assess how best to deploy its capital going forward.

Some investors may be surprised by the fact that the holding company of MeDirect Bank (Malta) plc – MeDirect Group Ltd (formerly Medifin Holding Ltd) which is majority owned by the UK private equity firm AnaCap Financial Partners II L.P. – is also considered as a core domestic bank by the regulatory authorities. This means that MeDirect Bank falls under the direct supervision of the European Central Bank as it could have a considerable impact on the local financial system and the economy in general in the hypothetical scenario that it finds itself in financial difficulties.

MeDirect Bank achieved notable diversification in recent years following the acquisition of Volksbank Malta Ltd (2014) and Charts Investment Management Service Ltd (2015). The bank also expanded internationally through its Belgian subsidiary. As at September 30, total assets amounted to €2.53 billion, of which €1.56 billion is composed of loans and advances to customers while €595.8 million relates to investments. On the other hand, the bank had customer deposits of €1.92 billion as at September 30, translating into a loan-to-deposit ratio of 81.3 per cent. Meanwhile, the bank’s CET1 and Capital Adequacy ratios stood at 11.7 per cent and 13.7 per cent respectively as at March 31.

Izola Bank plc is owned by the Van Marcke Group, which in turn is a family-owned business with interests in the supply of wholesale plumbing, heating and sanitary-ware in Europe. The bank mainly services the trading and financial interests of the Van Marcke Group and has a positive track record in profitability and capital adequacy.

Although Izola Bank is considered to be a very small bank when compared to BOV, HSBC and MeDirect Bank, its balance sheet size expanded considerably in recent years. Total assets reached nearly €196 million as at June 30, from €95.4 million as at the end of 2012. The bank’s assets mainly comprise loans and advances to customers and investments. Moreover, the bank had a total of factored receivables amounting to €23.4 million as at June 30.

GlobalCapital plc is the only insurance company that has its debt listed on the MSE. The company went through a restructuring process in recent years as the company divested itself from non-core business activities. In 2016, GlobalCapital performed a capital raising exercise through a €4.74 million rights issue. These funds were used to partly finance the redemption of the 5.6 per cent bonds due on June 2, 2016.

GlobalCapital had indicated earlier this year its intention of conducting another rights issue of an amount not exceeding €15 million by the end of this year, subject to regulatory approvals, in order to meet its general financing requirements, strengthen its balance sheet and eventually be in a position to repay its €10 million unsecured bonds maturing in 2021. In 2015 and 2016 GlobalCapital posted a net profit of €4.12 million and €1.85 million respectively. Moreover, the FAS dated June 20 shows that the company is expecting to register a net profit of €2.45 million during the current financial year ending December 31.

Investors eagerly await developments in the new year particularly new investment opportunities on the MSE. Following the various new names that tapped the local capital market in 2017, one hopes that more companies will consider bond and equity offerings during the next 12 months.

