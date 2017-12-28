Watch: Highlights of Wednesday's NBA games

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (3) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia (27) during the third quarter at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Jazz 126-101. Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Pelicans 128, Nets 113

Anthony Davis scored a team-high 33 points, DeMarcus Cousins had 27 points and 14 rebounds, and Rajon Rondo dished out a career-high 25 assists to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 128-113 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Jrue Holiday added 23 points and E'Twaun Moore had 20 for the Pelicans, who won their third consecutive game. The Nets lost for the seventh time in eight games. Brooklyn was led by Caris LeVert with 22 points.

Davis also had a season-high six blocks and tied a career high with four made 3-pointers.

Kings 109, Cavaliers 95

Vince Carter scored 24 points in Sacramento's improbable win over Cleveland.

The 40-year-old guard, who missed the team's previous three games -- two by coach's decision and one as a result of rib pain -- received multiple standing ovations from the Golden 1 Center crowd. He finished 10 of 12 from the field and had big-time shots to answer almost every time Cleveland tried to cut into the lead.

Cleveland's LeBron James had a triple-double of 16 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds.

Bulls 92, Knicks 87

Kris Dunn scored 17 points and hit a pair of free throws with 7.8 seconds remaining, and Lauri Markkanen finished with 12 points as Chicago rallied to beat New York.

Robin Lopez finished with 11 points for Chicago, which has won nine of its last 11 games. Justin Holiday, who capped the victory with two free throws in the closing seconds, also finished with 11 points in the victory.

Kristaps Porzingis led New York with 23 points to go along with 17 by Courtney Lee and 11 by Jarrett Jack. The Knicks lost their third straight game.

Warriors 126, Jazz 101

Kevin Durant ignited a third-quarter runaway with consecutive dunks, propelling Golden State to a victory over Utah.

Durant had 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots without playing in the fourth quarter. The Warriors improved to 9-1 since Stephen Curry left the lineup with a sprained right ankle earlier this month.

Playing their second road game in two nights, the Jazz led by as many as seven points in the second quarter and trailed only 48-47 at halftime. Rodney Hood paced Utah with 26 points.

Timberwolves 128, Nuggets 125 (OT)

Jimmy Butler scored 12 of his game-high 39 points in overtime to help Minnesota top Denver.

Butler picked up the slack in overtime after Karl-Anthony Towns and Taj Gibson fouled out and point guard Jeff Teague exited with an injury.

The Timberwolves won their fifth game in a row while halting the Nuggets' winning streak at three games. Denver got 28 points from Will Barton.

Thunder 124, Raptors 107

Paul George had 33 points, and Russell Westbrook added 30 points and 13 assists as Oklahoma City beat Toronto.

Carmelo Anthony and Steven Adams contributed 18 points apiece for the Thunder.

C.J. Miles led the Raptors with 20 points, and Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points. DeMar DeRozan had 15 points but made just four of 16 shots from the floor.

Hawks 113, Wizards 99

Dennis Schroder erupted for 16 of his 21 points in the second half, leading Atlanta to a win over Washington.

Ersan Ilyasova chipped in with 20 points while Marco Belinelli helped with 19 off the bench for Atlanta. The victory marked the first time this season that the Hawks won consecutive games.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 20 points, and Markieff Morris scored 18. John Wall had 10 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Mavericks 98, Pacers 94

Dirk Nowitzki scored 15 points to lead six players in double figures in Dallas' victory over Indiana.

Harrison Barnes and Yogi Ferrell each had 13 points for Dallas. Wesley Matthews and Dwight Powell added 12 points apiece, and Devin Harris scored 10 for the Mavericks, who shot 51.3 percent from the field.

Indiana got 16 points apiece from Myles Turner, Lance Stephenson and Darren Collison. Stephenson added 15 rebounds.

Celtic 102, Hornets 91

Rookie Jayson Tatum scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, and Al Horford and Kyrie Irving combined for 41 points as Boston closed out Charlotte.

Irving scored 21 points and handed out eight assists, and Horford added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Celtics, who had lost three of their previous four games, including a Christmas Day defeat to the Washington Wizards.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 24 points.

Grizzlies 109, Lakers 99

A 32-point performance from guard Tyreke Evans helped Memphis capitalize on a sluggish Los Angeles offensive performance.

Jarell Martin had 20 points, Andrew Harrison recorded 15 points, Deyonta Davis scored 14 points, and Marc Gasol finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots for the Grizzlies.

With a shoulder injury sidelining rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, the Los Angeles offense stagnated. Brandon Ingram led the Lakers with 23 points.