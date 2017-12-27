Watch: US town buried under 135cm snowfall
Record fall captured on social media
Erie, Pennsylvania was hit with 135cm of snow from Monday until Tuesday morning.
Videos uploaded to social media show backyards completely covered by snow, buried cars, and dogs running in the the snow.
Local authorities have declared a state of emergency.
