Closing in:

Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 10:33 by Reuters

Watch: US town buried under 135cm snowfall

Record fall captured on social media

Video: via Reuters

Courtesy of Instagram @DANIELLESOFANCY /via ReutersCourtesy of Instagram @DANIELLESOFANCY /via Reuters

Erie, Pennsylvania was hit with 135cm of snow from Monday until Tuesday morning.

Videos uploaded to social media show backyards completely covered by snow, buried cars, and dogs running in the the snow.

Local authorities have declared a state of emergency.

