Watch: The most memorable moments on Times Talk
Part 1 of the best of 2017
Environmentalist Alan Deidun urged anybody who wanted to build something illegally to just go ahead and do it, to draw home his point how easy it was to break the law under the radar.
Mario de Marco asked viewers to take a good look at his face, post-surgery, to quash rumours that he was vying to become PN leader.
And Minister Chris Cardona was categoric when asked whether he had visited a brothel in Germany.
It has been a year since Times of Malta's Times Talk migrated online after a three-year presence on TVM.
A different guest is invited for the programme uploaded every Wednesday.
