Takeaways of last weekend's games from the NFL

Eagles 19, Raiders 10
Jake Elliott kicked a 48-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining and the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs with a narrow 19-10 victory over the Oakland Raiders Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Eagles quarterback Nick Foles looked shaky but improved to 2-0 since Carson Wentz went down with a torn ACL. Foles went 19 of 38 for 163 yards, one touchdown and one interception as the Eagles improved to 13-2 overall and 7-0 at home. The Eagles conclude the regular season on Sunday at home against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Eagles were also 13-2 in 2004 when they advanced to the Super Bowl.
Oakland quarterback Derek Carr finished 15 of 29 for 140 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
The Raiders, who had already been eliminated from playoff contention, fell to 6-9.
- - -
Steelers 34, Texans 6
Mike Hilton and Cameron Heyward recorded multisack games and the Pittsburgh Steelers remained in the running for home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs by breezing to a 34-6 victory over the Houston Texans.
Hilton and Heyward combined for five sacks of Houston quarterbacks T.J. Yates and Taylor Heinicke as the Steelers (12-3) limited the Texans (4-11) to 51 net passing yards.
Pittsburgh scored on its first two possessions and completed its road schedule with just one loss.
Pittsburgh clinched a bye in the postseason while extending its road winning streak to six.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed 20 of 29 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns, including scoring strikes of five yards to Justin Hunter and 18 yards to JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Roethlisberger completed multiple passes to four receivers as the Steelers' passing offense excelled in its first week without injured Pro Bowl receiver Antonio Brown.
Houston has lost five consecutive games and eight of nine since its mid-October bye week.
- - -
Rams 27, Titans 23
Los Angeles running back Todd Gurley became the first player in 31 years to rush for 100-plus yards and produce 150-plus receiving yards in a single game, scoring two touchdowns as the Rams clinched the NFC West title with the win over Tennessee.
Gurley ran 21 times for 115 yards while catching 10 passes for 158 yards and touchdowns of 3 and 80 yards. The last player to pull off the 100-150 double was Herschel Walker of the Dallas Cowboys in 1986.
Los Angeles (11-4) clinched its first division title since 2003 and its first playoff berth since 2004. Tennessee (8-7) lost its third straight game, officially sealing the AFC South title for Jacksonville. The Titans can still wrap up a playoff spot next week by beating Jacksonville.
- - -
Saints 23, Falcons 13
Drew Brees threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Ted Ginn Jr., and Mark Ingram II ran 26 yards for a score to power New Orleans to a playoff-clinching victory over Atlanta.
The Saints (11-4) earned the playoff berth after missing the postseason during the past three 7-9 seasons. The Falcons failed to score a touchdown in the first 57 minutes and fell to 9-6.
New Orleans can win the NFC South with a victory at Tampa Bay next week or a Carolina loss at Atlanta. The Panthers are also 11-4, but the Saints hold the tiebreaker based on their sweep of the regular-season series.
Brees became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to surpass 70,000 career passing yards.
He joined Peyton Manning and Brett Favre as the lone quarterbacks to reach the milestone
- - -
Panthers 22, Buccaneers 19
Cam Newton picked up his own bobbled snap and ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 35 seconds left, lifting Carolina to a playoff-clinching victory against Tampa Bay (4-11)
Carolina (11-4) converted a fourth down on the play prior to the touchdown to secure at least a wild card playoff spot,
- - -
Chiefs 29, Dolphins 13
Alex Smith surpassed the 4,000-yard passing mark for the first time in his 12-year career as Kansas City clinched back-to-back AFC West titles.
Smith delivered again for the Chiefs (9-6) in the best season of his career, completing 25 of 39 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown.
Jakeem Grant caught four passes for 107 yards and a touchdown for Miami (6-9).
- - -
Patriots 37, Bills 16
New England moved a step closer to wrapping up the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a win over Buffalo.
While the Patriots (12-3) won for the 10th time in 11 games, the Bills (8-7) were dealt a serious blow in their bid to end a 17-year playoff drought. Tom Brady finished 21 of 28 for 224 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception that was returned for a score.
Dion Lewis ran for a career-high 129 yards and a touchdown. Lewis also scored on a 12-yard screen pass to help break the game open in the fourth.
- - -
Seahawks 21, Cowboys 12
The Seattle defense took the return of Dallas star running back Ezekiel Elliott in stride and paved the way for the victory over the Cowboys.
Seattle scored 21 points off Dallas turnovers as quarterback Russell Wilson threw a pair of short touchdown passes.
With the Atlanta Falcons (9-6) and Detroit Lions (8-7) both losing, the Seahawks (9-6) are still in the hunt for an NFC wild-card berth.
The Cowboys (8-7) were eliminated.
- - -
49ers 44, Jaguars 33
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns, leading San Francisco (5-10) to its fourth consecutive victory, a win against the playoff-bound Jacksonville.
The Jaguars (10-5) clinched the AFC South crown when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars' division title is their first since 1999.
- - -
Cardinals 23, Giants 0.
Larry Fitzgerald caught a game-high nine passes for 119 yards and a touchdown and completed his first NFL pass on an end around option, hitting Jaron Brown for a 21-yard gain in the win by Arizona (7-8) over New York (2-13).
It's the ninth time Fitzgerald has reached 1,000 receiving yards -- the most by any player in NFLhistory.
- - -
Bears 20, Browns 3
Jordan Howard rushed for two touchdowns, rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky ran for one, and Chicago kept Cleveland winless.
If the Browns (0-15) lose next week's finale at Pittsburgh, they would join the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only NFL teams to go 0-16. With the defeat to the Bears (5-10), Cleveland secured the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
- - -
Redskins 27, Broncos 11
Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes, and the Redskins' defense turned in another stellar effort as Washington beat Denver.
Cousins completed 19 of 37 passes for 299 yards and Ryan Kerrigan had two sacks for Washington (7-8).
Brock Osweiler got the start, completing 22 of 38 passes for 193 yards, with an interception and a lost fumble for Denver (5-10). He was sacked four times.
- - -
Bengals 26, Lions 17
Giovani Bernard rushed for 116 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown as Cincinnati (6-9) eliminated Detroit (8-7) from playoff contention.
- - -
Ravens 23, Colts 16
Joe Flacco threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Baltimore Ravens held off the Indianapolis Colts for a 23-16 victory and took over the sixth playoff spot in the AFC on Saturday night.
Colts linebacker Anthony Walker blocked a punt with 2:36 left in the game, giving his team the ball on the Ravens' 27-yard line. However, on fourth-and-10, Baltimore cornerback Maurice Canady knocked down a pass from Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett to seal the win.
The Ravens (9-6) overtook Buffalo (8-7) in the postseason race.
Flacco was 29 of 38 for 237 yards.
Baltimore was able to move the ball against the Colts' 30th-ranked defense, but struggled to find the end zone. Justin Tucker's third field goal of the game increased their lead to 16-7 to open the second half.
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri kept his team in the game with 48- and 38-yard field goals and Indianapolis trailed just 16-13 with 1:34 left in the third quarter.
Two penalties -- a hold and pass interference -- proved to be costly for the Colts (3-12) on the Ravens' next drive. Flacco made them pay with a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Maxx Williams -- his first score of the season. That put Baltimore ahead 23-13
Vinatieri's 30-yard field goal pulled the Colts to within 23-16 with 4:33 left in the game. That gave Indianapolis just enough life to put itself in position to win the game.
Brissett did a solid job managing the game. He completed 16 of 33 for 215 yards with a touchdown. Brissett did not have a turnover and was sacked once.
Indianapolis receiver T.Y. Hilton created matchup problems for much of the game and finished with six receptions for 100 yards.
The Ravens' opening drive stalled at the Colts' 12 after 14 plays, and they settled for a 30-yard field goal by Tucker.
Tony Jefferson blocked an attempted 38-yard field goal by Vinatieri on the ensuing drive.
That led to a 6-yard touchdown pass from Flacco to Michael Campanaro and Baltimore led 10-0 with 12:16 left in the half.
The Colts responded when Frank Gore took a short pass from Brissett and ran it in for a 14-yard score.
Another 39-yard kick by Tucker with two minutes left made it 13-7,
Vinatieri missed a 60-yard attempt in the final seconds and the Ravens led 13-7 at the break.
- - -
Packers 0, Vikings 16
In Green Bay, the Minnesota Vikings' defense dominated the short-handed Packers.
The Packers, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve, receiver Davante Adams inactive and receiver Jordy Nelson lost for the second half, simply lacked the horses to challenge the Vikings.
Minnesota won for the 10th time in 11 games by knocking off the rival Packers 16-0 in a game played in sub-10 degree temperatures.
For the fourth time in their last six games, the Vikings (12-3) allowed fewer than 10 points. It was their first shutout victory since 1993. Harrison Smith's second interception of the night preserved the achievement.
Green Bay (7-8) was blanked for the second time this season, also losing at home to Baltimore 23-0 on Nov. 19.
Brett Hundley, making his eighth start for Rodgers, was ineffective, going 17 of 40 for 130 yards and two interceptions. He wasn't helped by a handful of drops, a makeshift offensive line and the lack of two of the team's top weapons.
Case Keenum threw a first-quarter touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs, and running backs Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon combined for 111 rushing yards for Minnesota.
Green Bay trailed 10-0 midway through the third quarter when it faced a fourth-and-7 from the Vikings' 36-yard line. Without Adams, who ranks second in the NFL with 10 touchdown catches but was out with a concussion suffered last week, and Nelson, who exited late in the second quarter with a shoulder injury, Hundley threw the ball to Michael Clark.
Clark, an undrafted free agent, recently was promoted from the practice squad. A former college basketball player, he played one year of football at Marshall. The ball was sailed over Clark's head.
The Vikings tacked on a 20-yard field goal by Kai Forbath on the ensuing possession to extend the lead to 13-0. The key play on the drive came when Keenum ran toward the line of scrimmage, backpedaled and threw a short pass to tight end David Morgan, who broke three tackles for a gain of 23.
On fourth-and-4 from the Vikings' 14 early in the fourth quarter, Hundley threw a back-shoulder pass to Clark in the end zone but Xavier Rhodes was in position to prevent the touchdown. Late in the fourth quarter, on fourth-and-10, Hundley went deep to Clark but was incomplete against cornerback Trae Waynes. The Packers pleaded for interference but the only flag was for unsportsmanlike conduct for arguing the noncall.
Set up with a short field, Forbath booted a 27-yard field goal to make it 16-0 with 2:56 remaining.
Smith's second interception, on fourth-and-1, put the game away.
The Vikings struck first, taking their opening possession and getting a 49-yard field goal by Kai Forbath.
Minnesota's defense forced back-to-back three-and-out punts from Green Bay. After the second, Minnesota extended its lead to 10-0.
Three consecutive runs totaling 23 yards by Murray set up a play-action pass to Diggs. Diggs got behind cornerback Josh Hawkins and drew an interference penalty for a gain of 39 to the 6-yard line. One play later, Case Keenum lofted a pass to Diggs in the back of the end zone, with Diggs getting both feet down for the touchdown and a 10-0 lead.
