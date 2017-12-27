Takeaways of last weekend's games from the NFL

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (4) kicks a 48-yard field goal out of the hold of punter Donnie Jones (8) with 27 seconds left against the Oakland Raiders during an NFL football game at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles defeated the Raiders 19-10. Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles 19, Raiders 10

Jake Elliott kicked a 48-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining and the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs with a narrow 19-10 victory over the Oakland Raiders Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles looked shaky but improved to 2-0 since Carson Wentz went down with a torn ACL. Foles went 19 of 38 for 163 yards, one touchdown and one interception as the Eagles improved to 13-2 overall and 7-0 at home. The Eagles conclude the regular season on Sunday at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles were also 13-2 in 2004 when they advanced to the Super Bowl.

Oakland quarterback Derek Carr finished 15 of 29 for 140 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Raiders, who had already been eliminated from playoff contention, fell to 6-9.

- - -

Steelers 34, Texans 6

Mike Hilton and Cameron Heyward recorded multisack games and the Pittsburgh Steelers remained in the running for home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs by breezing to a 34-6 victory over the Houston Texans.

Hilton and Heyward combined for five sacks of Houston quarterbacks T.J. Yates and Taylor Heinicke as the Steelers (12-3) limited the Texans (4-11) to 51 net passing yards.

Pittsburgh scored on its first two possessions and completed its road schedule with just one loss.

Pittsburgh clinched a bye in the postseason while extending its road winning streak to six.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed 20 of 29 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns, including scoring strikes of five yards to Justin Hunter and 18 yards to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Roethlisberger completed multiple passes to four receivers as the Steelers' passing offense excelled in its first week without injured Pro Bowl receiver Antonio Brown.

Houston has lost five consecutive games and eight of nine since its mid-October bye week.

- - -

Rams 27, Titans 23

Los Angeles running back Todd Gurley became the first player in 31 years to rush for 100-plus yards and produce 150-plus receiving yards in a single game, scoring two touchdowns as the Rams clinched the NFC West title with the win over Tennessee.

Gurley ran 21 times for 115 yards while catching 10 passes for 158 yards and touchdowns of 3 and 80 yards. The last player to pull off the 100-150 double was Herschel Walker of the Dallas Cowboys in 1986.

Los Angeles (11-4) clinched its first division title since 2003 and its first playoff berth since 2004. Tennessee (8-7) lost its third straight game, officially sealing the AFC South title for Jacksonville. The Titans can still wrap up a playoff spot next week by beating Jacksonville.

- - -

Saints 23, Falcons 13

Drew Brees threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Ted Ginn Jr., and Mark Ingram II ran 26 yards for a score to power New Orleans to a playoff-clinching victory over Atlanta.

The Saints (11-4) earned the playoff berth after missing the postseason during the past three 7-9 seasons. The Falcons failed to score a touchdown in the first 57 minutes and fell to 9-6.

New Orleans can win the NFC South with a victory at Tampa Bay next week or a Carolina loss at Atlanta. The Panthers are also 11-4, but the Saints hold the tiebreaker based on their sweep of the regular-season series.

Brees became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to surpass 70,000 career passing yards.

He joined Peyton Manning and Brett Favre as the lone quarterbacks to reach the milestone

- - -

Panthers 22, Buccaneers 19

Cam Newton picked up his own bobbled snap and ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 35 seconds left, lifting Carolina to a playoff-clinching victory against Tampa Bay (4-11)

Carolina (11-4) converted a fourth down on the play prior to the touchdown to secure at least a wild card playoff spot,

- - -

Chiefs 29, Dolphins 13

Alex Smith surpassed the 4,000-yard passing mark for the first time in his 12-year career as Kansas City clinched back-to-back AFC West titles.

Smith delivered again for the Chiefs (9-6) in the best season of his career, completing 25 of 39 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown.

Jakeem Grant caught four passes for 107 yards and a touchdown for Miami (6-9).

- - -

Patriots 37, Bills 16

New England moved a step closer to wrapping up the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a win over Buffalo.

While the Patriots (12-3) won for the 10th time in 11 games, the Bills (8-7) were dealt a serious blow in their bid to end a 17-year playoff drought. Tom Brady finished 21 of 28 for 224 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception that was returned for a score.

Dion Lewis ran for a career-high 129 yards and a touchdown. Lewis also scored on a 12-yard screen pass to help break the game open in the fourth.

- - -

Seahawks 21, Cowboys 12

The Seattle defense took the return of Dallas star running back Ezekiel Elliott in stride and paved the way for the victory over the Cowboys.

Seattle scored 21 points off Dallas turnovers as quarterback Russell Wilson threw a pair of short touchdown passes.

With the Atlanta Falcons (9-6) and Detroit Lions (8-7) both losing, the Seahawks (9-6) are still in the hunt for an NFC wild-card berth.

The Cowboys (8-7) were eliminated.

- - -

49ers 44, Jaguars 33

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns, leading San Francisco (5-10) to its fourth consecutive victory, a win against the playoff-bound Jacksonville.

The Jaguars (10-5) clinched the AFC South crown when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars' division title is their first since 1999.

- - -

Cardinals 23, Giants 0.

Larry Fitzgerald caught a game-high nine passes for 119 yards and a touchdown and completed his first NFL pass on an end around option, hitting Jaron Brown for a 21-yard gain in the win by Arizona (7-8) over New York (2-13).

It's the ninth time Fitzgerald has reached 1,000 receiving yards -- the most by any player in NFLhistory.

- - -

Bears 20, Browns 3

Jordan Howard rushed for two touchdowns, rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky ran for one, and Chicago kept Cleveland winless.

If the Browns (0-15) lose next week's finale at Pittsburgh, they would join the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only NFL teams to go 0-16. With the defeat to the Bears (5-10), Cleveland secured the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

- - -

Redskins 27, Broncos 11

Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes, and the Redskins' defense turned in another stellar effort as Washington beat Denver.

Cousins completed 19 of 37 passes for 299 yards and Ryan Kerrigan had two sacks for Washington (7-8).

Brock Osweiler got the start, completing 22 of 38 passes for 193 yards, with an interception and a lost fumble for Denver (5-10). He was sacked four times.

- - -

Bengals 26, Lions 17

Giovani Bernard rushed for 116 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown as Cincinnati (6-9) eliminated Detroit (8-7) from playoff contention.

- - -

Ravens 23, Colts 16

Joe Flacco threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Baltimore Ravens held off the Indianapolis Colts for a 23-16 victory and took over the sixth playoff spot in the AFC on Saturday night.