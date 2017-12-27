Jehovah’s Witnesses and blood transfusions - George Ebejer

I wish to share this information so as not to let others deceive people with false teaching about the subject of blood transfusion. The problem I have with this doctrine and practice is that it is not the Lord’s doctrine, will, or law.

This law to reject blood transfusions originated from men and not God. At the present time we are hearing on the media about the need for blood.

Most people are aware that for more than half a century the Jehovah’s Witnesses have vigorously opposed the medical practice of blood transfusions. In a number of well-documented cases, the Witnesses have allowed family members die, rather than permitting a transfusion to save their lives.

The Witnesses misapply several biblical passages in an attempt to support their theory. Immediately after the Flood, God forbade Noah to “eat” of “flesh with the life thereof, which is the blood thereof” (Genesis 9:4). Later, in connection with certain animal sacrifices, the law of Moses stated: “You shall eat neither fat nor blood” (Leviticus 3:17).

Do the Witnesses avoid all fat? The Lord declared that he was against the soul “that eats blood”, the reason being the “life of the flesh is in the blood” (Leviticus 17:10-11). Blood was viewed as the depository of life.

It should be noted, however, that animal blood was under consideration in these texts, and it was the eating/drinking of that blood that was forbidden. These ancient passages have nothing whatever to do with the modern medical practice of transfusing blood to sustain physical life. There is a vast difference between drinking blood and receiving a blood transfusion. Similarly in the New Testament, instructions are given which exhort Christians to abstain from blood (Acts 15:20, 29).

Oddly, the Witnesses contend that there is nothing intrinsically evil about channeling the blood from one’s own body, through a heart-lung machine, with the blood flowing immediately back into the body so long as the blood has not been “stored” (Watchtower, October 15, 1959).

If the blood is stored, however, even for a moment, medical use of it is forbidden. Hence one may use ‘non-stored blood’ to save life, but not stored blood.

But where in the Holy Scriptures is any distinction made between the use of blood, and the storing of blood? Were the ancient Hebrews permitted to drink flowing blood, so long as it had not been stored? This is pure fabrication. Then there is this question.

Might one receive a transfusion if it came directly from the donor to the recipient, without any intervening storage?

What about vaccinations? The Watchtower Witnesses are on record as opposing the medical use of any of the “component parts” of blood.

But in this policy they have been woefully inconsistent.

In the June 15, 2000 issue of the Watchtower magazine, a new policy, recently implemented by the governing body of the society, was discussed. In an article titled, ‘Questions from readers: Do Jehovah’s Witnesses accept any minor fractions of blood?”, the JW authorities affirmed that any fraction of a primary component of the blood is permitted, though not whole blood.

The June 15, 2004 issue of the Watchtower detailed the rules regarding the use of blood products. While some items remain unacceptable, others are a matter of conscience for each person to decide.

For example it is unacceptable to use whole blood, red cells, white cells, platelets, or plasma. However, it is a matter of choice as to whether one may use fractions from red cells, white cells, platelets, or plasma.

This, of course, is quite at variance with the earlier pontification that none of “the component parts of the blood” could be used.

There is no prohibition, or principle, in the Bible that would condemn the transfusion of blood for necessary medical procedures. To contend otherwise is to create a law where God has not.

The scriptures that are cited by the Jehovah Witness to support their view have nothing to do with blood transfusions. At the point in which Genesis, Leviticus, and the book of Acts were written the thought of transferring blood to save someone’s life was not in mind. The command in the Law of Moses was to not eat blood (Genesis 9:4; Levites 3:17; 17:10-11).

When someone receives a blood transfusion they are not eating blood. In the New Testament Christians are commanded to abstain from blood (Acts 15:20, 29). When this decree was given there were pagan practices that involved the drinking of blood.

We know it was not given to condemn the life-saving medical practice of blood transfusions due to the fact that such a practice was not available when this decree was given.

Jesus said that the truth can set us free (John 8:32). It is my hope that all those who thought or are thinking that what they are obeying is God’s law instead of men’s law who are members of the Jehovah Witness will keep their vow to obey the Lord rather than men.

If they searched for the truth, and obeyed His word they would find that the leaders of the Jehovah Witnesses have set themselves up as gods, binding on men what God has not bound.

It is simply a tragedy that people die for doctrines devised by men while they sincerely think they are perishing as a result of their steadfast obedience.

Paul’s words can be echoed in our present generation: “For I bear them witness that they have a zeal for God, but not according to knowledge” (Romans 10:2).

George Ebejer is a Bible teacher.