Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 09:37 by Press Association

Toasting Trump - but no parody

Pottery opted for lifelike image and not caricature

A Stoke-on-Trent pottery has unveiled two prototypes for a "flamboyant" Donald Trump Toby jug - after opting not to produce an orange-faced caricature.

Hanley-based Bairstow Manor Collectables has high hopes for its 10cm tall model of the 45th US president, which has a "lifelike" appearance and his trademark hand gesture.

Roger Bairstow, the firm's owner, confirmed two versions of the US leader are set to go into production in the new year - an open edition and a separate run of 50 or 100 jugs with Mr Trump wearing a Stars and Stripes jacket.

