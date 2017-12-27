Toasting Trump - but no parody

A Stoke-on-Trent pottery has unveiled two prototypes for a "flamboyant" Donald Trump Toby jug - after opting not to produce an orange-faced caricature.

Hanley-based Bairstow Manor Collectables has high hopes for its 10cm tall model of the 45th US president, which has a "lifelike" appearance and his trademark hand gesture.

Roger Bairstow, the firm's owner, confirmed two versions of the US leader are set to go into production in the new year - an open edition and a separate run of 50 or 100 jugs with Mr Trump wearing a Stars and Stripes jacket.