Toasting Trump - but no parody
Pottery opted for lifelike image and not caricature
A Stoke-on-Trent pottery has unveiled two prototypes for a "flamboyant" Donald Trump Toby jug - after opting not to produce an orange-faced caricature.
Hanley-based Bairstow Manor Collectables has high hopes for its 10cm tall model of the 45th US president, which has a "lifelike" appearance and his trademark hand gesture.
Roger Bairstow, the firm's owner, confirmed two versions of the US leader are set to go into production in the new year - an open edition and a separate run of 50 or 100 jugs with Mr Trump wearing a Stars and Stripes jacket.
