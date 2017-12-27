X

Closing in:

Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 07:17 by PA

Protesters tell Kosove leader to get knotted over spending on ties

A non-governmental organisation has hung hundreds of ties from the fence outside a government building in Kosovo to protest against a pay raise for the country's prime minister.

The country's prime minister Ramush Haradinaj had said in TV interviews that he needs the money for new ties and shirts.

Kushtrim Mehmeti of the US-based Beyond The Walls said after an appeal on social media, he collected 214 ties and hung them on the fence around Mr Haradinaj's office building.

Last week, Mr Haradinaj's Cabinet decided to double his salary to €2,950 a month before taxes.

The average salary in the country is €354 a month.

Kosovo is one of Europe's poorest countries.

