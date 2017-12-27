Palazzo Verdelin restored ahead of Valletta 2018

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Restoration of Palazzo Verdelin in Archbishop Street has been completed ahead of Valletta 2018.

An early example of baroque architecture in Malta, the 17th century building overlooking St George’s Square had its façade restored and parts of it replaced. The project started in September.

Palazzo Verdelin is the largest of the three Valletta buildings owned by knight Jean-Jacques de Verdelin and is privately owned. Part of it is however leased to the government and is used to house the Valletta police station.

Although not part of the original Valletta 2018 preparations, it was an addition to the restoration works that were underway in Valletta, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said.

Restorations involved works on the outside balcony and he asbestos roof.

V18 chairman Jason Micallef expressed his appreciation for the project, adding that restoration works on Palazzo Castellania and Palazzo Ferreria were ongoing despite not being part of the original restoration plans for Valletta 2018.