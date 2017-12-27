X

Closing in:

Advert
Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 16:10 by Denise Grech

Palazzo Verdelin restored ahead of Valletta 2018

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Restoration of Palazzo Verdelin in Archbishop Street has been completed ahead of Valletta 2018.

An early example of baroque architecture in Malta, the 17th century building overlooking St George’s Square had its façade restored and parts of it replaced. The project started in September.

Palazzo Verdelin is the largest of the three Valletta buildings owned by knight Jean-Jacques de Verdelin and is privately owned. Part of it is however leased to the government and is used to house the Valletta police station.

Although not part of the original Valletta 2018 preparations, it was an addition to the restoration works that were underway in Valletta, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said.

Restorations involved works on the outside balcony and he asbestos roof.

V18 chairman Jason Micallef expressed his appreciation for the project, adding that restoration works on Palazzo Castellania and Palazzo Ferreria were ongoing despite not being part of the original restoration plans for Valletta 2018.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Over €6 million raised for L-Istrina, breaks records

  2. Private eye nabbed by sharp-eyed police inspector

  3. Five-year-old dies after choking on food - report

  4. Man, 43, falls to his death in St Paul's Bay

  5. 440 turn up for Curia Christmas lunch... but Caritas does not...

  6. Man accused of importing drugs on Christmas Eve

  7. No deterring bus lane bravado

  8. To die for speaking out is a price too steep to pay - Archbishop

  9. Unlikely that year-end deadline for Air Malta agreements will...

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-12-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed