Today's front pages - December 27, 2017
The Times of Malta carries two stories on its front page: that Vitals must seek written consent before it can sell its hospitals concession, and the arraignment of a man in connection with the 150kg cannabis find in a van which had just arrived from Sicily.
L-Orizzont picks up on the story of a man who was willing to commit suicide rather than have his life ruined by usurers, who are now charged in court. It also reports that €1.5 million is to be spent on roads in Gozo.
In-Nazzjon dedicates its front page to the record breaking L-Istrina on Tuesday while the Malta Independent also reports on the court arraignment on drugs as well as on the Planning Authority intervening to stop material being dumped in Gozo.
