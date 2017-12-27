Today's front pages - December 27, 2017

The Times of Malta carries two stories on its front page: that Vitals must seek written consent before it can sell its hospitals concession, and the arraignment of a man in connection with the 150kg cannabis find in a van which had just arrived from Sicily.

L-Orizzont picks up on the story of a man who was willing to commit suicide rather than have his life ruined by usurers, who are now charged in court. It also reports that €1.5 million is to be spent on roads in Gozo.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its front page to the record breaking L-Istrina on Tuesday while the Malta Independent also reports on the court arraignment on drugs as well as on the Planning Authority intervening to stop material being dumped in Gozo.