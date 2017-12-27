No deterring bus lane bravado

The bus lane in Aldo Moro Road, Marsa. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The police issue seven fines a day for the illegal use of bus lanes, but this is having no effect in deterring motorists, as they keep abusing the priority lanes to avoid traffic congestion.

The abuse is especially rife during rush hour, when impatient drivers regularly flout traffic regulations by dashing through the bus lane, leaving law-abiding motorists fuming.

According to official police data, 2,274 fines were issued from the start of the year to the end of November. The total translates to about seven fines a day.

This is more than double the number of fines issued by the police in 2016, when the total was 1,116. This kind of traffic offence, the penalty for which was revised upwards in March last year, carries a €50 fine.

Apart from buses, the only kinds of vehicles allowed to use the lanes are motorcycles, bicycles, taxis, LPG-powered cars, private coaches and minibuses, as well as private vehicles carrying three or more passengers.

The introduction of bus lanes some years ago sparked a debate.

While the move was applauded as a means to alleviate congestion by encouraging commuters to uses buses, the lanes were criticised for creating bottlenecks. Yet motorists who contacted this newspaper expressed their frustration that those motorists who dare to risk a €50 fine by using the bus lanes seem to be the only ones who have profited from their introduction.

This sentiment was especially felt by those who commute regularly through Aldo Moro Road in Marsa. “More often than not, it takes half an hour to come out of the traffic junction near the Addolorata Cemetery.

“But the most frustrating thing is seeing motorists act with impunity by dashing through the bus lane, which more often than not is like a deserted road.

“The status quo cannot continue. Authorities must either take severe measures against those flouting the law or else remove the bus lanes for good,” the commuters added.