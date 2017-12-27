X

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Malta wants to be 'bridge builder' in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

'This is our vocation'

Minister Carmelo Abela during his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Photo: Foreign Ministry

Malta has been a longstanding supporter of the Palestinian people and of their inalienable rights and aspirations, Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during a visit to the West Bank.

During the visit, Mr Abela also met Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and other cabinet ministers.

Malta, he said, was committed to continue strengthening the already excellent bilateral relation.

Mr Abela reaffirmed Malta’s longstanding commitment towards a two-state solution in the area. He pointed out that, in this regard, Malta maintained that the future status of Jerusalem must be mutually agreed upon through meaningful peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.

During his meeting with Mr Al-Maliki, Mr Abela said Malta wishes to be considered by all stakeholders in the Israel-Palestinian conflict as a bridge builder. At a press conference held at the end of the meeting, he said: “This is our vocation … If we can do our bit to convince both parties, all those concerned, to go back to the negotiating table, we will try to do it to the best of our ability.”

In Palestine, the Maltese Foreign Minister also had the opportunity to greet Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Al-Hamdallah, and show him around the life-size traditional Maltese crib that has been set up in Bethlehem’s Manger Square.

During his official visit to Palestine, the minister was accompanied by the head of Malta’s Representative Office in Ramallah, Reuben Gauci.

