Dogs left abandoned in Marsa for at least six hours

Two dogs were tied in Marsa and abandoned, according to a report on social media.

A woman claimed that although she reported the case to the Animal Welfare Department the dogs were still unattended to six hours later.

A spokesman for the department, the woman said, told her that since the dogs had water and shelter, they could not do anything.

Angry readers said they would take the situation in their own hands and were on their way to the site to free the dogs.

However, one reader said that on arriving on site, he found the dogs had already been taken in by some garage owners in the area.

Readers were asking if action could be taken against the people who left the dogs tied for long hours.

Parliamentary Secretary Clint Camilleri said he ordered the Animal Welfare Department to go on site and the situation was now rectified.

Upon being notified, the owner immediately adhered to the directions of the animal welfare officers.

The dogs, he said, were safe and the department would carry out follow-up inspections to ascertain their well being.