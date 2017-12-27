To die for speaking out is a price too steep to pay - Archbishop

To die because of exercising the freedom to express oneself was a price too steep to pay, Archbishop Charles Scicluna said today.

Speaking while exchanging New Year Greetings with President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, the archbishop spoke about the need for freedom of expression in a strong and healthy democracy.

He said after making his statement: "and you know who I'm talking about".

His reference to the murder, on October 16, of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was obvious.

He added that, even if the criticism expressed was at times harsh or had a sting, "we must protect these freedoms".

In reply, the President said that in reaction to "this macabre murder" she hoped for the speedy start to the much needed constitutional reform.

While freedom of expression was essential, she raised concerns over gratuitous and excessive criticism leveled towards those who dedicated their lives to public service

The Archbishop and the President also exchanged pleasantries and expressed their satisfaction at yesterday's marathon charity fundraiser.

The Archbishop presented the President and other authorities of the country with a replica of Antonio Sciortino's Christ the King statuette, inaugurated 100 years ago.

The President was then visited by Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

L-Istrina proves the people are united where it matters - Muscat

Photo: Ivan Martin

Referring to L-Istrina, during which a record sum of more than €6 million was collected in aid of the Community Chest Fund, Dr Muscat said the people showed they would not allow anyone to sow the seeds of division among them.

The success of L-Istrina proved the people were united were it mattered.

He also gave a brief overview of the work the government hoped to achieve in the next year, pointing out the extension of the vote to 16-year-olds, which he said was a bold move and ensuring that the wealth being created was spread throughout society.

Even if figures showed this was being achieved, the government wanted to do better.

Another major focus, he said, would be regulating rental rates to protect citizens.

While the government would not be heavy handed, it would not leave people to suffer the consequences of soaring rent.

President Coleiro Preca said this was music to her ears.

She said that as former Social Solidarity Minister she was well aware of the difficulties facing those who could not cope with rising rents.

Dr Muscat, then moved on to the Archbishop's Palace, to exchange greetings with Archbishop Scicluna.

Dr Muscat told the Archbishop that although the media often pinned the church and the State against one another, they actually saw eye to eye, more than many would believe. The new Caritas youth centre was a case where the two had worked hand in hand.

The Archbishop said that while the church was aware of the government's mandate and agenda, it was still free to carry out its work.

He expressed concern at the harsh and hurtful words used by some on social media.

Photo: Ivan Martin

Dr Muscat later received greetings from Speaker Anġlu Farrugia and the whips. Dr Farrugia last year had been a busy year with 26 laws being enacted and 700 documents tabled. It was also the first year that Parliament had a financial plan.

He hoped that 2018 will be better with less tension, that at times could turn "acidic".

Dr Muscat said certain MPs may have been playing for the cameras.

Photo: Ivan Martin

The Prime Minister and Mrs Muscat later received members of the public. The queue of people waiting to give Dr Muscat their greetings stretched to outside Castille.