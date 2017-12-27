Aircraft blown off apron, smashes into building

Photo: Facebook

An aircraft was blown off the airport apron on Wednesday night, ploughing through a perimeter fence and into the road before crashing into a building.

No injuries were reported.

The incident happened after 10pm when the strong winds forced the unmanned plane from its wheel chocks, pushing it into the road and crashing into the building owned by the Polidano Group.

"It seems like it was the result of the strong winds. The building didn't sustain major damage, but we presume the aircraft did," Polidano Group's legal representative Jean Paul Sammut told Times of Malta, after he was informed about the incident through airport security.

The privately-owned Dassualt Falcon 7X was parked on Apron 4, close to the Lufthansa Technik facility.

Further details to follow.