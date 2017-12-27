X

Closing in:

Advert
Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 22:33 by Herman Grech

Aircraft blown off apron, smashes into building

No injuries reported amid strong winds at airport

Photo: Facebook

Photo: Facebook

An aircraft was blown off the airport apron on Wednesday night, ploughing through a perimeter fence and into the road before crashing into a building. 

No injuries were reported. 

The incident happened after 10pm when the strong winds forced the unmanned plane from its wheel chocks, pushing it into the road and crashing into the building owned by the Polidano Group.

"It seems like it was the result of the strong winds. The building didn't sustain major damage, but we presume the aircraft did," Polidano Group's legal representative Jean Paul Sammut told Times of Malta, after he was informed about the incident through airport security.

The privately-owned Dassualt Falcon 7X was parked on Apron 4, close to the Lufthansa Technik facility.

Further details to follow.

Photos: Jean Paul SammutPhotos: Jean Paul Sammut

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Over €6 million raised for L-Istrina, breaks records

  2. Private eye nabbed by sharp-eyed police inspector

  3. Five-year-old dies after choking on food - report

  4. Man, 43, falls to his death in St Paul's Bay

  5. 440 turn up for Curia Christmas lunch... but Caritas does not...

  6. Man accused of importing drugs on Christmas Eve

  7. No deterring bus lane bravado

  8. To die for speaking out is a price too steep to pay - Archbishop

  9. Unlikely that year-end deadline for Air Malta agreements will...

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-12-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed