Realistically speaking

After reading Michael Owen’s latest rant I can only assume he has his head buried in the sand. Maybe he and his ilk should star in a new production of ‘The Emperor’s new clothes’.

I am old enough to have voted for Britain not to join the EU and did vote to leave. Why? Because I was fed up seeing millions of pounds being taken from the UK to fund the EU cash cow when all Brussels did for my community in Derbyshire was decimate the dairy farming industry. Thanks to Tony Blair and his open-doors policy, the country was flooded with asylum seekers, yet, he could not house veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan.

I suppose this makes me one of Owen’s “Fascists”. Well, actually, I am a realist and when I had returned after a stint at sea, the taxi driver informed me that the usual driver had been found shot dead in the boot of his taxi and that it was later proved to be the work of a rival Eastern European firm. We decided it was time to emigrate, as I think many of Brits my age would have done.

After all, why should England keep pouring millions of pounds into the EU coffers so the Scots can have free tertiary education and prescriptions but have to pay for their own...

No, we are realists not Fascists.