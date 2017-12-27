Live: Football transfers news and rumours

Southampton's Virgil Van Dijk is attracting the interest of several clubs.

12.45pm Southampton's Virgil van Dijk will leave St Mary's in January – but the club want £70million, the Mirror reports.

Manchester City are leading the chase, but Liverpool think they are also in with a chance of signing the 26-year-old, according to the paper.

Chelsea have not given up hope of landing the Dutch defender either, with Southampton putting a price tag on Van Dijk which is higher than the £50million that Manchester City paid for Kyle Walker in the summer.

The winter transfer window will reopen on Monday but clubs all over Europe are already engaged in talks over prospective signings.

8.46pm A potential return to Borussia Dortmund for Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not on the cards, according to BVB chief Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Mkhitaryan is battling to save his Manchester United career after being dropped by manager Jose Mourinho following a row between the two men during a video analysis session at the club's Carrington training ground last month, sources have told ESPN FC.

8.25pm UAE side Al Jazira have confirmed the termination of Lassana Diarra's contract by mutual consent.

Diarra, 32, has not featured for Al Jazira since the first week of November and missed the Club World Cup, reportedly through injury.

7.57pm Jose Mourinho has claimed Manchester United will need to spend more money after dropping another two points in their faltering title challenge at home to Burnley today.

"We are in the second year of trying to rebuild a football team that is not one of the best teams in the world. Manchester City buy full-backs for the price of strikers. When you speak about big football clubs, you are speaking about the history of the club."

When it was pointed out United have spent roughly £286million since Mourinho took charge in 2016, he added: "OK, (but) it is not enough. The price for the big clubs is different than for the other clubs."

7.43pm Mark Hughes says he may need to sign defensive cover in January, following Stoke's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.

"We're struggling a little bit with defensive personnel. We've lost our skipper [Ryan Shawcross] again, so they are piling up at the moment. We have to put square pegs in round holes at times.

"So it's a bit tough for the guys at the back, but we've just got to get through this period, get a few back and hopefully get a little bit of help in January as well because we're a little bit short. Then we'll be OK."

7.07pm Yaya Toure has reversed his international retirement and hopes to win another trophy with Ivory Coast, according to his agent.

Dimitri Seluk tweeted on Tuesday that the 34-year-old was ready to return to international action, having last played for his country in September 2016.

"Yaya @YayaToure has decided to return to Ivory Coast national team. He wants to win another trophy with the Elephants of Ivory Coast," Seluk wrote.

Toure, who has over 100 caps, was part of the Elephants team which won the 2015 African Nations Cup.

6.48pm Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino refused to be drawn on the future of Virgil van Dijk after leaving the defender out of his squad for their 5-2 loss at Tottenham on Boxing Day.

"I decide that it's the best for the team. I know that around Virgil there will be a lot of speculation but this is my decision," Pellegrino said. "It's tactical reasons. The manager decides which is the best for every single game; we win, we draw, we lost with and without Virgil and in this squad right now I have a lot of players who can play."I cannot control the whispers and the news from outside."

5.30pm Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers accepts it would be "morally" difficult to stop Moussa Dembele or any other players leaving the club if wages and the fee are right for all concerned.

The French forward has been linked with a move to Brighton who have reportedly offered £18million.

"There will be interest, of course, but there is nothing in it," Rodgers said.

"We don't want to lose any players and we won't lose any players. However, if there is something that comes in, it goes back to that issue, morally.

"If there is something where a player can earn five times as much as what he is on now, then it is very difficult to stop him, especially if you get a fee for a player."

4.40pm Manchester United will attempt a £60m bid for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in the summer, according to the Daily Star.

The 24-year-old is also thought to be attracting interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

4.15pm New Rangers boss Graeme Murty says he already has transfer plans in mind for January after his side lost to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

"We know what we need to do, we know the areas we are looking at."

3.45pm Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi has reportedly agreed a new two-year deal at the club.

The Sun reported on Tuesday the 29-year-old centre-back has been rewarded for his solid performances this season, having started all but two of City's games across the Premier League and Champions League.

3.15pm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has suggested that he could replace Antoine Griezmann at Atletico Madrid.

Speaking to Ouest-France, he said: “Atletico Madrid? Everyone knows that they are looking for players around the world, I think that Antoine Griezmann could leave and many things could happen, everything could happen.”

Miguel Alba is set to join Valletta FC.

2.40pm Some news from the Maltese transfer market now.

Valletta are expected to complete a double signing in the coming days as they are set to register Estonian forward Albert Prosa and Argentine winger Miguel Alba.

Prosa, 27, is an Estonian international having represented his nation seven times and was recently on the books of FC Tallinn, with whom he scored 27 goals in 33 games in the 2017 championship.

Alba is not a new face to Maltese football as the speedy winger last season was on the books of Birkirkara after joining the Stripes during the January transfer window.

Both Prosa and Alba are expected to be registered in time to play in Valletta's league match against Senglea on January 6.

2.15pm David Moyes is interested in signing Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi.

N'Zonzi, 29, has struggled for form this season, and has been made available for transfer ahead of the January window.

"I think he's somebody who would be of interest to us if he came on the market," Moyes told reporters.

Harry Kane - Tottenham

2.00pm This may not be a transfer news but still very much one of the stories of the day as Harry Kane has made the English Premier League history by scoring a record 37 goals in a calendar year when putting Tottenham ahead against Burnley.

The previous record was held by Alan Shearer who had scored 36 goals for his former club Newcastle.

1.45pm Arsenal will go head to head with Chelsea in a £30m battle for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

The Express reported yesterday that Chelsea have been tracking the 20-year-old for some time, with manager Antonio Conte keen for reinforcements along his front line, while Arsenal want him as an extra wide man after losing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the summer.

1.30pm Marouane Fellaini looks set to leave Manchester United after he reportedly turned down a new contract.

The towering Belgian midfielder is out of contract in the summer and reports said that he is not planning to remain at Old Trafford.

Fellaini has begun looking for a new team, and has already been approached with an offer from China.

1.15pm Dutch defender Stefan De Vrij has reportedly been told he can leave Lazio during the January transfer window.

A report published on The Mirror said that Lazio chiefs have told the Dutchman he is free to move on in the new year if someone meets their valuation.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is believed to have been eyeing up the 25-year-old as he looks to bolster his defensive ranks.

Tony Pulis – Middlesbrough manager

1.05pm Middlesbrough have appointed Tony Pulis as manager following the departure of Garry Monk.

The Sky Bet Championship club parted company with Monk on Saturday after the 2-1 victory at Sheffield Wednesday left them ninth in the table.

Pulis has been out of work since November when he left Premier League strugglers West Brom, but the Teesside club have now announced he will be the man they hope can lead them to promotion.

1pm The major transfer news coming about during Christmas was regarding Celtic's promising striker Moussa Dembele who is on the verge of leaving Scottish champions Rangers.

SkySports reported that Brighton have held talks about signing Dembele from Celtic.

One source close to the talks told Sky Sports News that an £18m fee has been agreed between the clubs, but Celtic and Brighton deny this.

However, it is understood that negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing.