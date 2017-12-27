City extend unbeaten run

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal.

Raheem Sterling fired Manchester City 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they extended their winning run to 18 games at Newcastle.

Sterling's 31st-minute strike was all the leaders had to show for a dominant display in front of a crowd of 52,311 at St James' Park as the Magpies' ultra-conservative approach frustrated them despite their wealth of possession.

But ultimately it was enough on a night when Rafael Benitez's men slipped to a fifth successive home defeat for the first time since 1953, and it might have been worse had referee Andre Marriner taken a dimmer view of Jacob Murphy's fist-half challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.