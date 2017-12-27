Yo-yo ball withdrawn from market

A yo-yo ball that was found to be dangerous due to its very long cord has been withdrawn from the market.

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority the ball's cord could circle around the neck of the child, risking strangulation.

The toy also lacked a CE mark and all other necessary information, including brand name, model number, batch number and manufacturer details.

It was liquid-filled and contained another small ball which flashed as it hit the ground.



Consumers who have bought the toy should refrain from using it and return it to the outlet from which it was purchased.



The directorate reminds manufacturers and importers to always ensure that products placed on the market are safe. Anyone responsible for placing their products on the market should ensure they were in line with the applicable legislation, it said/



For queries and further information do not hesitate to contact the MCCAA on 2395 2000 or at [email protected].