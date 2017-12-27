Special bus services on New Year's eve
Malta Public Transport will be operating special services on New Year’s eve.
The following special routes shall be available to all commuters:
S10: departure time from Valletta Bay A2 at 11.30pm, 12.30am and 1.30am
S20: departure time from Valletta Bay A3 at 11.30pm and from 12.15am to 1.45am every 30 minutes
S30: departure from Valletta Bay A4 at 11.30pm and every 20 minutes from 12.15am to 1.55am
S40: departure from Valletta Bay A11 at 11.30pm, 12.30am and 1.30am
S41: departure from Valletta Bay A5 at 11.30pm, 12.30am, 1am and at 1.30am
S50: departure from Valletta Bay A6 at 11.30pm and every 30 minutes from 12.15am to 1.45am
S60: departure from Valletta Bay A7 at 11.30pm, 12.30am and at 1.30am
S70: departure from Valletta Bay A8 at 11.30pm and every 30 minutes from 12.15am to 1.45am
S80: departure from Valletta Bay A9 at 11.30pm, 12.30am and at 1.30am
S90: departure from Valletta Bay A10 at 11.30pm and every 30 minutes from 12.15am to 2.15am
N13: buses will be operating according to the demand, plus the normal service scheduled, from Bays A12, A13
More information here.
Customers may access real time bus information from any bus stop in Malta and Gozo by downloading the Tallinja App from the App Store or Google Play Store.
