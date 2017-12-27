Night buses for NYE being organised

Malta Public Transport will once again be operating special services to facilitate

travel during New Year’s eve.

The following special routes shall be available to all commuters:

S10: departure time from Valletta Bay A1 at 23:30, 00:30 and 01:30

N13: departure from Bays A11, A12 and A13

S20: departure time from Valletta Bay A2 at 23:30 and from 00:15 to 01:45 every 30 minutes

S30: departure from Valletta Bay A3 at 23:30 and every 20 minutes from 00:15 to 01:55

S40: departure from Valletta Bay A10 at 23:30, 00:30 and 01:30

S41: departure from Valletta Bay A4 every 15 minutes at 23:30, 00:30, 01:00 and at 01:30

S50: departure from Valletta Bay A5 at 23:30 and every 30 minutes from 00:15 to 01:45

S60: departure from Valletta A6 at 23:30, 00:30 and at 01:30

S70: departure from Valletta Bay A7 at 23:30 and every 30 minutes

from 00:15 to 01:45

S80: departure from Valletta A8 at 23:30, 00:30 and at 01:30

S90: departure from Valletta A9 at 23:30 and every 30 minutes from 00:15 to 02:15

For more information about the above listed special services and/or New Year’s day reduced service, customers may visit publictransport.com.mt. Customers may access real time bus information from any bus stop in Malta and Gozo by downloading the Tallinja App from the App Store or Google Play Store.