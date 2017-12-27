X

Closing in:

Advert
Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 09:48

Ferry services on January 2 tweaked to cope with demand

Morning schedule increased

Gozo Channel will be running ferries every half hour on Tuesday January 2 in order to cope with post-holiday demand.

The trips from Mġarr will leave at 6am, 6.30am, 7a, and 7.30am, and at 6.30am, 7am and 7.30am from Ċirkewwa.

All other trips will remain as per the normal schedule.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - December 26, 2017

  2. Obituary

  3. Announcements - December 27, 2017

  4. Tickets on sale for President’s New Year’s Concert

  5. Ferry services on January 2 tweaked to cope with demand

  6. Auditions for Corto Maltese: The Ballad of the Salty Sea

  7. Drachma’s outreach meeting for parents

  8. International Christmas Festival

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-12-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed