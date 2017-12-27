Ferry services on January 2 tweaked to cope with demand
Morning schedule increased
Gozo Channel will be running ferries every half hour on Tuesday January 2 in order to cope with post-holiday demand.
The trips from Mġarr will leave at 6am, 6.30am, 7a, and 7.30am, and at 6.30am, 7am and 7.30am from Ċirkewwa.
All other trips will remain as per the normal schedule.
