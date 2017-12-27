Sing Noël – a Christmastime concert

Every year, the Xagħra local council holds a Christmas concert at its basilica to collect funds in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund.

This year, the concert Sing Noël was entrusted to the Schola Cantorum Jubilate whose members are mostly from the locality.

This choir has been established since the year 2000 and was since directed by Marouska Attard, a graduate in choral direction.

For this concert, Schola Cantorum Jubilate will be joined by the newly-established SCJ Children’s Choir and the Cordia String Quartet.

The children’s choir was founded last July with the aim of instilling a special love for choral music in the younger generation. This is going to be their official debut in the local choral scene.

On the other hand, Cordia String Quartet is well known.

They have been invited to perform in numerous prestigious concerts both locally and abroad. They are also engaged regularly to perform at State dinners and receptions.

Tomorrow’s concert will include popular carols mainly by renowned composers like Adams, Gruber, Willcocks, Yon and Maltese għanjiet by Scolaro, Galea and Pace.

The concert will also include Torelli’s Concerto Grosso Op.8 No. 6 in G minor and the interpretation of Muscio’s Variation on Gabriel’s Message by organist Joseph Camilleri.

The solo pieces are entrusted to soprano Marouska Attard and bass Albert Buttigieg.

Sing Noël will be held at the Xagħra’s basilica tomorrow at 7pm. Entrance is free and everyone is invited. For more details, contact the Xagħra local council on 2156 3737 or call the SCJ admin on 7905 5207.