The second Malta International Christmas Festival is being held in Valletta, Vittoriosa, Gozo and other locations across Malta. It is being organised by the Euro Art and Leon Promotions with the collaboration of the Malta Tourism Authority.

Various international bands, majorettes and folk groups will participate in street parades and performances during the festival which is being spread over four days.

Today, the performers will be visiting Mdina while in the afternoon they will perform in Sliema and St Julian’s.

Tomorrow there will be a parade and shows in Victoria.

On Friday, a parade and performance are scheduled in the morning in Valletta and in the evening in Vittoriosa.

For more information about the Malta International Christmas Festival, visit: https://goo.gl/n3Ey2g .