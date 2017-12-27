Drachma’s outreach meeting for parents
For the 10th year running, the Drachma Parents’ Group is reaching out to parents whose children are LGBT and invites them to join in a Thanksgiving Mass and Christmas get-together today at the Millennium Chapel, Paceville, at 7.30pm.
For more information call Drachma on 7944 2317 or 2741 7034 or send an e-mailto: [email protected]
