Auditions for Corto Maltese: The Ballad of the Salty Sea

The auditions for the fourth annual youth opera are being held on Saturday, January 13. However, the deadline for applications is on December 31.

The Manoel Theatre Education Programme – Toi Toi and Valletta 2018 Foundation are producing a commissioned piece with a score by Monique Krüs and libretto by Tama Matheson on September 20 and 22, 2018.

Corto Maltese, the most enigmatic hero of the Italian adventure comic series, known as ‘the rogue with the heart of gold’ and created by Hugo Pratt, is the protagonist of the first-ever staged opera production of the character’s first adventure: The Ballad of the Salty Sea.

The youth opera is being produced through a match-funding initiative with the Valletta 2018 Foundation and as part of the Cultural Programme for Valletta 2018 – European Capital of Culture.