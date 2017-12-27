Announcements - December 27, 2017

JOHN GRECH, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, on your 81st birthday. From your wife Frida, your sons, Stephen and his wife Maria, granddaughters Andrea, Rachelle and Gillian, and Chris and his wife Catherine and grandsons Kyle and Kayne.

Obituaries

BORG. On December 26, JOSEPH (ex school headmaster), aged 88 from Mosta, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his sons Gino, Vincent and Noel, their respective families, his brother Emanuel and sister Maria, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, December 29 at 7.45am at Mosta parish church followed by interment at Mosta cemetery.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONETT. On December 23, JEAN, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by his family and the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his dear wife Emilie, his daughter Chou, his beloved grandchildren Nick and Ben, Brian, his brothers Ramon and Frederick, his sister Germaine, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, December 28, at 7.15am for Balzan parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May God grant him eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL. On December 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, BRIDGET née Vella, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joseph, her daughter Blanche and her husband Albert Mamo, her sons Herbert and his wife Monica and Claude, her grandchildren Danielle, Rachel, Sarah, their husbands and Gabrielle, her six great-grandchildren, her brothers Charlo and Caeser, her sisters Adelaide and Cassilda, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital Thursday, December 28, at 7.15am for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On December 25, SONIA, née Anastasi Pace, aged 81, passed away peacefully at her home, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved children Jill and her husband Nick, Timothy and his wife Cecilia, Judy and her husband Gerry, and David and his wife Arlene, her dear grandchildren Sean and his wife Carrie, Rebecca and her husband Keith, Nicki and her partner Alex, Jess, Christopher, Zoë and her partner Euan, Steffi, Andrew and Fraser, her great-grandchildren Katie, Remy, Robin and Jonah, her dear brother Tom and his wife Vourneen, her brother-in-law Alex Borg Bartolo, her nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Thursday, December 28 at 2pm at St Gregory parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Flowers, or donations to Hospice Malta, Bal-zan, will be much appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT. On December 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, RITA née Caruana (former teacher, Sacred Heart), of Ħamrun, aged 82, widow of Karmenu Gatt, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters, Lilian, Tessie, Anna, Evelyn and Mary of Australia, their respective husbands, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, December 29 at 2pm for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On December 25, CARMEN, née Cini of Luqa, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Catholic Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Anthony, her son John, daughters Claire, Marija and Dorianne and her husband Roland Cachia, grandchildren Martina, Jan, Zac and Tyler. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul today, Wednesday, December 27, at 2.30 pm for Luqa parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3 pm followed by interment at the Luqa Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On December 24, at Mater Dei hospital, EMILIA (Nini), née Formosa, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Silvio, her devoted son Manuel, her grandchildren Mauro and Daniela and their mother Lorraine, her brothers in Australia Anthony, Philip and Charles, their spouses and families and other relatives, in-laws and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, December 27, at 8am for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Thank You, Lord, for sharing with us the gift of her life and grant her eternal peace. Special thanks to Leonora, all her carers and the staff at Derma Ward I, Boffa Hospital.

SANT FOURNIER. On December 23, VICTOR, aged 80, loving husband of the late Dolly née Toledo, passed away suddenly. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Jackie and her husband George Preca, Sue and her husband Vanni Laurenti, his grandchildren George, and his fiancée Giulia, Luke and Michela, his brothers Alfred and his wife Lilian, Karm and his wife Rita, his in-laws Peter and his wife Diana, Stephanie and her husband Albert Rossi, Raphael and his wife Pippa, and Stella, his nephews and nieces besides many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital at 1.30pm, tomorrow, Thursday, December 28, for the church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Balluta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Renal Unit will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB. On December 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, HELEN, aged 89, of Birkirkara, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved sister Anne, her brother Andrè and his wife Therese, her nephews and nieces Marie and her husband Joe, Rosette and her husband Julian, Monica and her husband Lawrence, Mark and his wife Audrey and Patrick and his partner Joanne, her great-nephews and nieces Martina and her husband Samuel, Stefan and Klara, Lisa and Karl, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, December 28, at 8am for St Helen Basilica where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – JOAN. Today the 13th anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her son Alan and his wife Patricia, her son Adrian and his wife Sylvana and their children Suzannah and John. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

CAMENZULI. Fond and unfading memories of THERESA on the 34th anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Charles and Anna, Robert, Andrea and Marianne.

CAMILLERI FLORES. In loving memory of MOLLIE on the 18th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Adrian and daughter Sheila and her husband Bernard Grech, relatives and friends.

DeBONO. In ever loving memory of our dear father MAURICE on the 11th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his sons Edward, Martin and David and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on December 30 at 6.30pm at Casa Leone, St Julians.

FALZON – PAULINE. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, yesterday being the fifth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Lovingly remembered by her daughters Sr. Maria of Il-Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu, Florence and her husband Sergio and her beloved granddaughter Francesca. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD – RICHARD V. Treasured memories of a dear husband, loving father and grandfather today the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife MarieLouise, his sons Malcolm and Cedric.

PACE – MYRIAM, née Depiro Gourgion. In loving memory of our dear mother on the second anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sandra, Mark, Marian and John and their respective families.

PSAILA. Cherished and unfading memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother NINA. Today, the fourth anniversary of her demise. The 6.30pm Mass today at the St Julian’s parish church will be offered for the repose of her soul.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of CARMEN on the 24th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Joe, her daughters Marvy, Joelle and her husband Henry and her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PULLICINO – JOHN. Treasured memories of a much loved father, grandfather and great-grand­father. Philip, Raphael, together with their families.

SAMMUT LUCIA – MARGUERITE. Loving and unfading memories of our dearest mother on the first anniversary of her demise. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TABONE. In loving memory of CHRISTINE on the third anniversary of her passing away. So deeply missed by all her family. May God grant her eternal rest.

VELLA de FREMEAUX – ALICE, née Salomone. Treasured memories of a dearly loved mother on the seventh anniversary of her passing on to a better life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Peter and Madeleine.

VELLA de FREMEAUX – ALICE, née Salomone. In loving memory of our beloved nanna Cookie on the seventh anniversary of her passing. Deeply loved and never forgotten by her grandchildren Nicola and Michael.