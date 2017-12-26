X

Closing in:

Advert
Tuesday, December 26, 2017, 12:52 by Reuters

Vietnam escapes damage after typhoon takes heavy toll in Philippines

Storm weakened to tropical depression

The Philippines is still assessing the damage from the typhoon. Photo: Press Association

The Philippines is still assessing the damage from the typhoon. Photo: Press Association

A storm that battered the Philippines killing more than 230 people in floods and landslides lost its power on Tuesday as it passed over Vietnam where hundreds of thousands had taken cover.

Vietnam, like the Philippines, is regularly battered by typhoons that form over the warm waters of the Pacific and barrel westwards into land.

The storm entered Vietnamese water but weakened to a tropical depression and did not cause any casualties, the disaster prevention committee said.

The government had ordered that oil rigs and vessels be protected and it warned that about 62,000 fishing boats should not venture out to sea.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Franciscan monks put baby Jesus on bed of bullets to press for...

  2. Bus drives into pedestrian underpass in Moscow, kills five

  3. Watch: Dramatic helicopter rescue in Alaska

  4. 200 skiers stuck on chair lifts at French Alps resort

  5. UAE has information Tunisian women may commit "terrorist acts",...

  6. Pope: Trek to Bethlehem was like today's migrations

  7. Watch: Vietnam braces for killer typhoon

  8. Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny nominated for Presidency

  9. Putin critic Navalny barred from presidential election

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 26-12-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed