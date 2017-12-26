Air Malta launches seat sale

Air Malta has announced a seat sale on its Go Smart fares, with discounts of up to 70 per cent. The fare includes 23kg free baggage.

The discount is applicable on most Air Malta destinations and is valid for travel between January 15 and March 15.

The sale continues until January 7. The discount is valid through Air Malta’s website only.

The airline’s promotion is available on flights to/from Vienna, Brussels,

Paris Charles De Gaulle & Orly, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Catania, Rome Fiumicino, Linate, Palermo, Comiso, Amsterdam, Moscow, Zurich, Tunis, London Gatwick and London Heathrow.