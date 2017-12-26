Topless activist tries to snatch Jesus statue from Vatican Nativity scene

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A topless activist from the feminist group Femen tried to remove a statue of the baby Jesus from the Nativity scene in St. Peter's Square on Christmas Day, but was stopped by police.

The woman was shouting 'God is woman,' and had the words painted on her bare back.

The feminist activist group Femen identified the woman as a member named Alisa Vinogradova.

Femen is famous for using topless protests to bring attention to their cause.

The goal of group, based in Ukraine, is 'complete victory over patriarchy.'