Jack Russell bites off more than he could chew

A Jack Russell had to be rushed to the vets after managing to glue its teeth together by chewing on a glossy leaflet.

Oscar, aged 10, was stumbled upon by his owners looking extremely agitated and unable to open his mouth earlier this month.

Nearby lay a chewed-up leaflet that had apparently been posted through the door of the family's Blackpool home.

Owner Pat Finnerty, 55, realised what must have happened and took the small dog for emergency treatment at Blackpool Pet Hospital.

The vet organisation runs the Blackpool hospital and tended to Oscar, putting him under general anaesthetic while his jaw was pried open.

PDSA vet Rachel Smith said: "Oscar was brought into us in an extremely distressed state.

"Chewing the leaflet had turned into a sticky wallpaper-like substance inside his mouth, which had glued his teeth together.

"Once he was anaesthetised, we used our dentistry equipment to remove it from his mouth.

"Thankfully he made a good recovery and he was able to go home the same day."

Oscar, who is reported to have an appetite for post, is now prevented from getting to the front door when his owners are out of the house.

Ms Finnerty added: "He hasn't learned his lesson and, given the chance, he still tries to get the post."

Vets advise that hallway doors are shut or letter cages are used to stop post falling into the paths, or mouths, of pets.