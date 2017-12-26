X

Closing in:

Tuesday, December 26, 2017, 13:19 by Press Association

Cat gets bonus 'life'

Re-united with family after three years

Photo: Brandywine Valley SPCA

A cat which disappeared three years ago has turned up safe and well in a different state.

Raja was brought as a stray to an SPCA shelter in Georgetown, Delaware, where staff found his cat's microchip and through some sleuthing connected him to his owners, the Tuttle family.

As it turns out, the Tuttles lost Raja back in 2014 when they were living in Florida. They now live in Virginia but travelled to Delaware to reclaim their prodigal feline.

