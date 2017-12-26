Man accused of importing drugs on Christmas Eve

The van where the cannabis was allegedly found.

Alfred Camilleri, a 42-year-old taxi driver from Msida, was remanded in custody on Tuesday after having been accused of importing 150kg of cannabis grass on Christmas Eve.

He was arrested after a search of his van when it was driven off the catamaran from Sicily.

Mr Camilleri pleaded not guilty to association to sell and traffic drugs, illegal possession of a firearm, money laundering and possession or transfer of property acquired through crime.

No request for bail was made, but defence counsel Giannella Caruana Curran requested a medical examination, pointing out that he suffered from several medical conditions.

Police inspector Malcolm Bondin said the accused had been found to suffer from a chest infection, for which he was being given treatment and released from hospital, and there was no reason for him not to be held in prison.

The court ordered that Mr Camilleri's assets be frozen, except for an amount for his family's upkeep.