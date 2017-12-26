L-Istrina - Will last year's record be surpassed?

L-Istrina, the country's biggest fund-raising event, kicks off on Boxing Day for the 19th year.

It will be hosted at Kirkop sports complex and will raise funds for the Community Chest Fund Foundation.

A record €55 million were raised last year.

Illum, l-għada tal-Milied, L-Istrina! Minn qalbi nirringrazzjak talli inti ser tkun ta’ spalla… https://t.co/2WYnEXZNoy — Marie-Louise Coleiro (@presidentMT) December 26, 2017

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, in a message in the run-up to L-Istrina, spoke on the way the Malta Community Chest Fund has been transformed to make it more relevant to today's needs.

She pointed out how the MCCF is now a registered foundation, with its own legal personality, with full transparency, and an organised framework of specific targets.

"Thanks to the generosity of the people of Malta and Gozo, which is so evident during L-Istrina, we are able to provide specialised treatment and care for people living with cancer and other severe chronic illnesses," she said.

The MCCF also provides accommodation, transport, and subsistence for patients, receiving overseas treatment, and their families. It also assists individuals and families experiencing financial difficulties.

The President will kick off the event at noon, accompanied by the Prime Minister, the Opposition leader and the Archbishop. A 12-hour variety show follows, with well-known personalities turning themselves into entertainers.

The show will be broadcast on all local TV stations, with the telephone numbers which donors may use to make their donations.

Another regular fund-raising event will take place on Monday, New Year's Day - the open day and fund raiser for Dar tal-Providenza, the homes for people with disabilities in Siġġiewi.