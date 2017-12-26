X

Watch: L-Istrina gets underway - Will last year's record be surpassed?

Just over €5.5 million were raised last year

The 19th edition of L-Istrina, the country's biggest fund-raising event, has kicked off.

It is being held at Kirkop sports complex and will raise funds for the Community Chest Fund Foundation.

By 1.45pm, almost €450,000 had been raised, fuelling hopes that last year's record €5.5 million would be broken.

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, in a message in the run-up to L-Istrina, spoke on the way the Malta Community Chest Fund has been transformed to make it more relevant to today's needs.

She pointed out how the MCCF is now a registered foundation, with its own legal personality, with full transparency, and an organised framework of specific targets.

"Thanks to the generosity of the people of Malta and Gozo, which is so evident during L-Istrina, we are able to provide specialised treatment and care for people living with cancer and other severe chronic illnesses," she said.

READ: Meet inspirational Katriel Zahra

The MCCF also provides accommodation, transport, and subsistence for patients, receiving overseas treatment, and their families. It also assists individuals and families experiencing financial difficulties.

The President inaugurated the event at noon, accompanied by the Prime Minister, the Opposition leader and the Archbishop.

The President said society was one family and she thanked all those who intended to donate.

Joseph Muscat praised young Katriel who in his inspirational message (See video above) urged all to help others.

Adrian Delia said: "Let us show we are a great country with a big heart. Let us show how we are able to think of all in society, especially those in need, the most vulnerable."

A 12-hour variety show is being held, with well-known personalities turning themselves into entertainers. The show also includes several accounts of the plight of people who were assisted by the Community Chest Fund.

To donate €25 call: 5180 2012; to donate €20 call 5100 2020; for pledges call 2126 2626 and to donate €11.65 text 5061 9201.

Another regular fund-raising event will take place on Monday, New Year's Day - the open day and fund raiser for Dar tal-Providenza, the homes for people with disabilities in Siġġiewi.

