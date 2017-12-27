Five-year-old dies after choking on food - report

A five-year-old boy was taken off the life support machine on Christmas Eve some days after he choked while eating a sausage at his home Żabbar, according to a news report.

One News reported that the young boy started choking as he was eating right next to his mother who realised something was wrong as the colour in his face started changing.

Realising the impending danger, his mother immediately tried to remove the food from the boy's windpipe but he soon lost consciousness.

The boy spent some eight days in intensive care until the parents were informed on Christmas Eve there was no hope for their son. The decision was then taken to turn off the machines. His organs are being donated.