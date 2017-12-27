X

Closing in:

Advert
Tuesday, December 26, 2017, 19:51

Five-year-old dies after choking on food - report

Life support machine turned off on Christmas Eve

A five-year-old boy was taken off the life support machine on Christmas Eve some days after he choked while eating a sausage at his home Żabbar, according to a news report. 

One News reported that the young boy started choking as he was eating right next to his mother who realised something was wrong as the colour in his face started changing.

Realising the impending danger, his mother immediately tried to remove the food from the boy's windpipe but he soon lost consciousness.

The boy spent some eight days in intensive care until the parents were informed on Christmas Eve there was no hope for their son. The decision was then taken to turn off the machines. His organs are being donated.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Surprised police find girl, six, walking alone in Żejtun at night

  2. How phone data helped police home in on suspects

  3. Private eye nabbed by sharp-eyed police inspector

  4. 440 turn up for Curia Christmas lunch... but Caritas does not...

  5. 755 cars stopped for Christmas Eve police checks

  6. Watch: L-Istrina surpasses last year's record

  7. Five-year-old dies after choking on food - report

  8. Man accused of importing drugs on Christmas Eve

  9. Police traffic tickets plummet to five-year low

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-12-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed